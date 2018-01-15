Premier League side fear player will attempt to force through Chelsea transfer this January

West Ham are reportedly concerned about Chelsea target Andy Carroll

The Blues have been linked with the striker and he seems to want a move

Carroll is seen as a solid backup to Alvaro Morata by Antonio Conte

West Ham are reportedly fearful that Andy Carroll could attempt to force through a transfer to Chelsea amid interest from the Blues this January.

The Telegraph claims Antonio Conte’s side are surprise suitors for the 29-year-old, who is supposedly seen as an ideal backup option to Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has struggled lately and looks tired after becoming first choice for Chelsea this term, having previously only been a squad player at Real Madrid.

"And then, he sent me another text saying he wanted to replace me with Andy Carroll!" pic.twitter.com/MnXjQZ9a3w — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 15, 2018

Carroll could take the pressure off Morata, though many would question the logic of bringing in a player with such a poor scoring record at the top level, even if only as a backup.

The former Liverpool front-man flopped during his time at Anfield and has since had his injury problems with West Ham, though the club clearly don’t fancy the idea of losing him.

Still, the Telegraph suggest they may have reasons to be cautious over the player’s future this winter as this surprise opportunity to move to a top club again will surely be seen as one he cannot possibly waste.