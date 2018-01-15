Jose Mourinho opens the door for Manchester United star to seal Arsenal transfer, responds to Chelsea joining race for Alexis Sanchez

Jose Mourinho provided an update on transfers after tonight’s game

The Manchester United manager says Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Arsenal

Mourinho also seemed aware of competition for the Alexis Sanchez transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho provided an update on the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga after today’s win over Stoke City in the Premier League.

The Arsenal forward has been linked with United, with BBC Sport stating earlier today that the Red Devils were in pole position to win the race for the Chilean.

During tonight’s game, the Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester City had ended their interest, but that Chelsea could try to hijack the deal.

This certainly seems like a story that’s not going to die down, and there’s the added bonus of a potential swap deal between United and Arsenal.

The Guardian have linked Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a target for Arsenal as part of the exchange, and the Armenia international was not involved in United’s squad tonight.

Mourinho answered questions about both players after the game, and was vague whilst admitting it was possible Mkhitaryan would move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Portuguese tactician also responded to rumours of Chelsea joining the running and seemed to concede United had competition for Sanchez’s signature.

‘Is he (Mkhitaryan) going to be involved in a deal? It’s possible. It’s also possible he stays,’ Mourinho said after tonight’s win over Stoke.

‘I am not going to speak about hypothetical situation. Probably there are other clubs interested (in Sanchez), also some other clubs are trying. He’s an Arsenal player.’