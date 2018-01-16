(Video) Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez filmed having private conversation amid reports Chelsea could hijack Manchester United’s £35m move for Arsenal superstar

Alexis Sanchez is expected to leave Arsenal this month

Chelsea and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in his signature

United are said to be favourites but Sanchez looked very friendly with Blues boss Antonio Conte last week

The pair were filmed by Chelsea TV chatting in the Stamford Bridge tunnel on Wednesday night

READ MORE: Arsenal approach £35m striker alongside pursuit of £98m duo

SEE ALSO: ‘The best he has ever been’ – United fans in awe of star as remarkable revival continues vs Stoke

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Arsenal* (*but not for much longer) star Alexis Sanchez were caught on camera having a brief private chat before last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sanchez, who is expected to leave the Gunners this month, was patted on the back by Conte in the tunnel prior to kick off.

Although their conversation was short, it ended with the Chilean smiling and the pair looking very friendly.

But how will the Sanchez transfer saga end?

According to the Daily Mail on Monday night, Manchester City have pulled out of the race, leaving Manchester United as front runners to sign Sanchez for £35m, £15m of which will go to the player’s agent.

The Mail claim that Sanchez stands to earn around £350,000 per week if he moves to Old Trafford.

But United could see their move for Sanchez hijacked because, as reported by Sky Sports just a few hours ago, Chelsea are also interested in buying the 29-year-old this month.

With a yearly salary in excess of £18m said to be on the table at United, Chelsea will be to be very persuasive.

Over to you, Mr Conte…