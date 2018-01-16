(Video) Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez filmed having private conversation amid reports Chelsea could hijack Manchester United’s £35m move for Arsenal superstar

Posted by
(Video) Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez filmed having private conversation amid reports Chelsea could hijack Manchester United’s £35m move for Arsenal superstar

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Arsenal* (*but not for much longer) star Alexis Sanchez were caught on camera having a brief private chat before last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sanchez, who is expected to leave the Gunners this month, was patted on the back by Conte in the tunnel prior to kick off.

Although their conversation was short, it ended with the Chilean smiling and the pair looking very friendly.

Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez meet in the Stamford Bridge tunnel
Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez met in the Stamford Bridge tunnel before last week’s 0-0 draw

But how will the Sanchez transfer saga end?

According to the Daily Mail on Monday night, Manchester City have pulled out of the race, leaving Manchester United as front runners to sign Sanchez for £35m, £15m of which will go to the player’s agent.

The Mail claim that Sanchez stands to earn around £350,000 per week if he moves to Old Trafford.

But United could see their move for Sanchez hijacked because, as reported by Sky Sports just a few hours ago, Chelsea are also interested in buying the 29-year-old this month.

With a yearly salary in excess of £18m said to be on the table at United, Chelsea will be to be very persuasive.

Over to you, Mr Conte…

Antonio Conte chats with Alexis Sanchez at Stamford Bridge
Conte and Sanchez chatted prior to kickoff and Chelsea TV caught the exchange on camera

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top