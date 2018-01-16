Golden Boot winner submits transfer request in bid to seal £55million Arsenal move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly handed in a transfer request

Previous reports have claimed the Borussia Dortmund star wants to join Arsenal

The Gunners could do with the Gabon international as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez

READ MORE: Arsenal approach £35m striker alongside pursuit of £98m duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Malcom

Arsenal transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a drastic step in order to speed up his exit from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

The Gabon international clearly wants out of the club and has submitted a transfer request amid £55million links with Arsenal, according to Bild, as translated by the Metro.

Aubameyang would be a fine signing for Arsenal given their current crisis in attack, with Alexis Sanchez looking likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this month.

BBC Sport have linked the Chile international with Manchester United, while the Manchester Evening News claim Chelsea have joined the race for his signature.

This would leave Arsene Wenger desperately short up front, but Aubameyang’s record down the years suggests he could easily fill that gap.

The 28-year-old won the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga last season after scoring 31 goals in just 32 league appearances, and in total he has 141 strikes in 212 games in a Dortmund shirt.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to learn that he’s handed in a transfer request, following Guillem Balague’s claims for Sky Sports earlier about the player wanting the move and Arsenal being optimistic about getting it done.