Bad news for Man United: Spanish ace could depart Old Trafford following club’s failure to extend contract

Player has become fan favourite at Old Trafford since 2014 transfer

Spanish international’s deal runs out in the summer

Club have failed to activate one-year extension clause in contract, allowing midfielder to speak to other clubs

Man United could lose Juan Mata, after it was revealed that the Spanish midfielder is now free to talks to foreign clubs after the Red Devils failed to extend the player’s contract.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Mata’s deal at Old Trafford runs out in the summer, and that the Times are reporting that the Spanish international is now able to talk to foreign clubs about securing a move away.

Despite the Times also stating that Jose Mourinho’s side are likely to take up the option to extend Mata’s deal by a further year, the club are still running the risk of losing the player by not having tied him down to a longer deal at this point.

Since his arrival from Chelsea in the winter of 2014, Mata has impressed United supporters with his ability during his time at Old Trafford thus far.

In 170 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side, the Spaniard has managed to amass a record of 39 goals and 30 assists, a respectable return considering the player isn’t always a starter.

So far this season, Mata hasn’t had the best of campaigns, with the 29-year-old only being able to contribute three goals and four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Mata’s exceptional ability and exquisite technique has seen some fans label him as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

Should United keep delaying the extension of Mata’s deal, they continue to run the risk of losing the player to an overseas club.