Chelsea set to accelerate transfer plans: PL star wants CFC move plus loan exit likely

Chelsea set to push forward with Andy Carroll pursuit, as per report

Batshuayi could be leaving Stamford Bridge to make space for England striker

Conte needs reinforcements in that department given recent struggles

Chelsea have found goals hard to come by in recent outings, but reports claim they could be about to address their problems up front.

Antonio Conte has seen his side held to three consecutive goalless draws in all competitions, which is unsurprisingly not desirable as they look to secure a top-four Premier League finish and silverware with the FA Cup and Champions League.

Summer signing Alvaro Morata has failed to find the back of the net in his last three league games, while Michy Batshuayi doesn’t appear to be getting much of an opportunity to prove what he can do as an alternative.

Conte has instead gone with Eden Hazard as a false nine through the middle at times, and so it’s relatively obvious that the Italian tactician could do with another striker at his disposal.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are concerned that Andy Carroll wants a switch to Stamford Bridge and could in turn lose the England international, while it’s noted that Batshuayi could move in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, The Sun have suggested that Sevilla could land the Belgian forward on loan, and so there is still uncertainty on the potential details of any Carroll deal but there will be concern as far as Batshuayi is concerned.

Morata has proven to be a real threat in the air this season with several of his goals coming with his head. It could be argued that Carroll would offer something similar, but with additional physicality and a different dynamic up top, perhaps he would provide Conte with another option that is needed at Stamford Bridge.