Good news for Spurs fans as club hold contract talks with key ace as worries about player’s future enlarge

Player has been key part of Spurs side since arrival in 2015

Club have held more talks with defender over new deal

Concerns are increasing amid fears of player leaving for buy-out clause once contract is extended

Tottenham fans have been given a boost after reports emerged that the club have held more talks with key defender Toby Alderweireld about a new deal for the club.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the north London side have held more talks with the Belgian international about giving him a new contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and that the club are growing worried about being forced to depart with the player in the summer transfer window.

The news outlet are reporting that the Lilywhites can explore the possibility of extending his current deal by a year, however in doing so, they would see him be allowed to leave for £25M due to a release clause that would be put into his deal as a cause of extending it.

Since joining the north London side in the summer of 2015, Alderweireld has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

The Belgian international’s physical prowess and wide passing range has seen some label the player as one of the best in the league in his position.

Alderweireld’s ability to form a solid partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen has helped his side become of one of the most defensively solid teams in the league.

Injury has hindered the centre-back’s game time so far this campaign, as the Belgian has only been able to make 10 league appearances for Pochettino’s side.

Should Pochettino’s side decide to extend Alderweirled’s current deal, it could put the north Londoners in a sticky situation regarding the release clause that would be inserted into his deal.