Man Utd AGREE terms with £25m target, KEY REASON holding up completed deal

It seems like it’s merely a matter of time before Man Utd complete a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, but it isn’t quite done just yet.

The 29-year-old is edging ever closer to Old Trafford as with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Arsenal could look to cash in this month while they still can.

According to The Sun, United have offered £25m plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap deal for Sanchez, while the Chilean international will get a £350,000-a-week contract and £25m signing on fee.

However, a major problem still exists which is preventing the deal from going through as per El Mercurio, and that’s Mkhitaryan isn’t convinced over a move to the Emirates as he’ll have to take a pay cut to join the Gunners.

Further, it’s a drop down for the Armenian international as he’ll go from a club challenging for the Premier League title to a side fighting for a top four spot, and that will surely also be a reason holding him back from giving the green light.

It seems inevitable at this point Sanchez will move to Manchester, but the wait goes on for a deal to be signed off by both parties.