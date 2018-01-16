STAGGERING figures if Man Utd swoop for Real Madrid SUPERSTAR

Speculation refuses to go away over a possible monster transfer swoop from Man Utd and now figures have been added to the picture.

While the focus in the more immediate future is the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month, rumours continue to link United hero Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to Old Trafford.

According to Sport, the Portuguese superstar will not sign a new contract with Real Madrid, and therefore that has led to question marks being raised over his future in the Spanish capital.

It’s claimed that there is a real breakdown between Ronaldo and president Florentino Perez, as the former is convinced that he’s no longer wanted at the Bernabeu and is far from impressed with the lack of loyalty shown by the club.

In turn, that could pave the way for an exit, but as per Sky Sports pundit and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, it’s not going to be straight forward to offload Ronaldo either.

He suggests that it will take a transfer fee of around £89m to prise the 32-year-old away from Real Madrid, while it’ll also take an annual salary of around £44m.

That’s a lot of money for a player who turns 33 next month.

Balague notes that United have to show an interest if Ronaldo is on the market, but whether they or Paris Saint-Germain are willing to meet those demands is a completely different matter.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

However, the chances of him returning to Old Trafford are surely not appealing as it’s a big financial risk to take on a player entering the latter stages of his career.