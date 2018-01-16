STRANGE reason behind why Man Utd will REFUSE to let this star leave

Man Utd don’t want to see a key individual leave the club this summer, and it’s a rather strange reason behind their decision.

The Red Devils have plenty of choices to make at the end of the season as Jose Mourinho will look to tweak things and strengthen his squad as much as possible.

Juan Mata has made 24 appearances for United so far this campaign, scoring three goals and providing four assists, but he’s set to be out of contract this summer as the club haven’t yet exercised a 12-month extension option in the deal.

While the Spaniard’s contribution on the pitch is arguably enough to warrant extending his stay at Old Trafford, it’s claimed by The Express that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants to keep him as he remains personally fond of the player and proud of his work taking him to Manchester.

United would be well advised to act quickly though, as the report goes on to suggest that interest is high in the Spanish playmaker, with Inter, Roma and Valencia all keen.

However, his preference is said to be to remain with Man Utd, and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out and if Woodward gets to keep one of his early favourite signings.