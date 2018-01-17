Alexis Sanchez to be given NEW position by Jose Mourinho upon completing Manchester United transfer

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez looks set to be handed a surprise new role by Jose Mourinho as he nears a completed transfer to rivals Manchester United.

The Chile international is expected to finally seal his move to Old Trafford within the next 48 hours, and Mourinho has already decided where he’s going to play him.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sanchez will follow in the footsteps of a number of United greats by being handed the no.7 shirt and playing on the right flank for the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old has mostly been used either up front or on the left for Arsenal, but has played as a right winger in the past at Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if that is the best way to use Sanchez, but Mourinho apparently feels he could be a useful addition to replace the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on that side.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have rotated on the left, so there’s little room for the South American on that side, while he’s also unlikely to take Romelu Lukaku’s place up front.

Either way, United fans will be eager to see their new signing in action as soon as possible, whatever position he ends up filling for the club.

