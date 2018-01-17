£60m star reaches verbal agreement to seal Arsenal transfer as agent set to jet into London

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed personal terms with Arsenal

The Borussia Dortmund star’s agent is set for transfer talks in London

Aubameyang arrives as Alexis Sanchez Manchester United speculation grows

Arsenal look to be edging closer to sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to various reports emerging this afternoon.

The Gunners look set to lose Alexis Sanchez to rivals Manchester United, with the Telegraph claiming he’s agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract to move to Old Trafford.

As a result, Arsenal desperately need to replace the Chile international with big-name quality up front, and it looks increasingly like Aubameyang could be that man.

The Telegraph’s report on Sanchez also mentions Aubameyang reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ with Arsenal, while Bild, translated by the Metro, claim the Gabon international’s agent and father is due in London for talks over a deal.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier that Aubameyang is valued at around £60million, though it remains to be seen if Arsenal can get that fee down.

Both the Mirror and the Telegraph mention the possibility of Olivier Giroud moving to Dortmund as part of the deal, though the Mirror have also linked the Bundesliga giants with an interest in Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi as Aubameyang’s replacement.

Whatever happens, there could be plenty more twists and turns yet in this chaotic January transfer window that certainly seems to be heading towards more big moves than usual in the middle of the season.

Arsenal fans will certainly be gutted to see Sanchez leaving, but if it helps them land some big names it may not end up being such a bad January for them.