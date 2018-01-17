Arsenal ready to battle Liverpool for £53million transfer ideal to replace Manchester United-bound Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal eye £53million star as Alexis Sanchez transfer edges closer

Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins is on Arsene Wenger’s radar

Liverpool have also been linked with the 22-year-old this January

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, who is also wanted by Liverpool and who is valued by his club at a staggering £53million.

The Portugal international looks a big talent out wide, and could be ideal for the Gunners to strengthen their attack as Alexis Sanchez closes in on a move to Manchester United.

According to the Daily Star, United are confident of wrapping up a £65m deal for Sanchez, leading Arsenal to look into bringing in Martins in that attacking midfield department.

Martins could also be a useful signing for Liverpool given their loss of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month, but it remains to be seen where he will end up.

The Guardian have also linked Arsenal with Bordeaux starlet Malcom in that area, but the Independent have since claimed that could be a battle with Liverpool as well.

It is little surprise to see both clubs after similar players this January due to their current needs, with Coutinho and Sanchez likely to prove hard to replace after starring roles at their respective clubs in recent seasons.

Martins looks arguably a little overpriced at £53m, but in this market relatively unproven players continue to move for some ridiculous fees.