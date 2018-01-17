Chelsea make approach to Italian giants for Brazilian ace, current Blues star could depart club if deal goes through

Antonio Conte’s side have reportedly enquired about the 23-year-old

Blues hoping to sign player for £20M

Deal for star could see Kenedy depart the club if it goes through

Chelsea have reportedly made an approach to Roma for Brazilian left Emerson Palmieri, with the Blues enquiring about the 23-year-old defender.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who state that the west London side want to bolster the left hand side of their defence, and that the club hope to get Palmieri for a price of around £20M.

The news outlet are also stating that if Conte’s side are able to agree a deal for the 23-year-old, then current Blues star Kenedy would be allowed to leave the club to go to Newcastle on loan.

So far this season, injury has plagued Palmieri’s campaign, with the Brazilian only managing to make one appearance for Roma in the league.

Last season, Palmieri had a whole host of first team opportunities given to him, with the left-back making 25 league appearances Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, bagging one assist.

Aleksandr Kolarov’s arrival in the Italian capital has given the player some competition for Roma left-hand side of defence, something that may help Palmieri improve himself as a player in the future.

In total for Roma, the 23-year-old has managed to make 47 appearances for the club, scoring twice and assisting once in that time.

Should Chelsea be successful in their pursuit of Palmieri, it’ll be interesting to see if the Brazilian can secure a first team place over current Blues ace Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge.