Liverpool open talks over transfer of Golden Boot winner to replace Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of James Rodriguez

Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the Colombia international and wants him to replace Philippe Coutinho

The Real Madrid attacker is currently in the first season of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants the ambitious transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez to replace Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds lost Brazilian playmaker Coutinho to Barcelona this January and have since been linked with a host of big-name replacements in that part of the pitch.

Diario Gol have linked Liverpool with Dani Ceballos in that position, while the Daily Star suggest they could battle with Arsenal for Gelson Martins, or perhaps Bordeaux starlet Malcom, according to the Independent.

The latest speculation comes from Don Balon, who claim Klopp has been in contact with James Rodriguez’s representatives over a transfer to Anfield.

The Colombia international’s potential move is complicated, however, as he is in the first year of a two-season loan at Bayern Munich, with Don Balon suggesting the Bundesliga giants don’t want to end the deal early.

Rodriguez has been in fine form since leaving Real for Bayern, having struggled to live up to his immense potential during his time at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old joined Real on the back of his stunning form at the 2014 World Cup that saw him win the Golden Boot in that tournament.

An exciting goalscoring attacking midfielder, it’s easy to see how Rodriguez could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Coutinho at Liverpool, but it may require some patience by the Merseyside giants to pull this tricky deal off.