“Making sure his transfer goes through” – Chelsea fans hammer “absolutely useless” Blues ace following first half against Norwich

Chelsea go into half time drawing 0-0 with Norwich in FA Cup replay

Blues drew return fixture 0-0 at Carrow Road

Fans distraught with certain Blues ace following player’s poor first half performance

Chelsea fans have taken to social media this evening to slate forward Michy Batshuayi following the player’s below par first half performance against Norwich in the FA Cup.

Antonio Conte’s side, who drew the original fixture 0-0 at Carrow Road, have gone into half time goalless against the Canaries at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have drawn their last three games 0-0, and following their goalless first half against the Championship side, the Blues have now not scored a goal in their last 315 minutes in all competitions.

Conte made a fair few changes for his side’s clash against Norwich, with both David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi starting for the home side, and it’s the Belgian’s performance that have got the home fans talking.

There have been rumours of Batshuayi possibly moving to West Ham on loan as part of a deal for the Blues Andy Carroll according to the Evening Standard, however following the player’s first half display, the Hammers may not want the Belgian in their side.

Some fans took to Twitter at the break to slate the Belgian international’s performance in the first half.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the forward’s performance in his side’s match this evening.

