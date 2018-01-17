Man City could move to secure £28M ace following failure to land Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Man City have pulled out of race to sign Arsenal forward Sanchez

Injury to Fabian Delph not serious meaning club will only focus on improving one area

Guardiola’s side eyeing up possibly move for £28M Spanish ace

Man City could have their sights set on pursuing Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, after the club pulled out of the running for Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who report that the Premier League table toppers have left the running to sign Sanchez, and that the club could now move for Martinez.

The news outlet are also stating that the 26-year-old would cost the club £28M, and that they could move for the player following their failure to sign Sanchez, as by signing both, it would’ve meant that one wouldn’t have been able to be registered in the club’s Champions League squad.

Since coming through the club’s youth system, Martinez has seem himself cement a place in Sociedad’s side due to his capability of putting in solid performances.

During his time with the first team, Martinez has been able to make 238 appearances, with the player scoring 17 and assisted seven in that time.

Martinez’s physical presence and ability on the ball has seen some label the player as one of the most underrated and able players in La Liga.

The Spanish international would be a welcome signing for City, as the centre-back area is one that they don’t have the most depth in to say the least.

Should City decide to move for Martinez, it should give Guardiola’s side the defence stability they need to win their third Premier League title come May.