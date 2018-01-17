Jose Mourinho in SECRET talks to bring £79m star to Man Utd in DREAM attack alongside Alexis Sanchez

Jose Mourinho has held talks over a huge signing for Manchester United

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is on his agenda for the summer

Bale will have an asking price of around £79million

Manchester United may not be finished strengthening their attack despite closing in on the Alexis Sanchez transfer, with Gareth Bale next on their list.

According to Don Balon, United boss Jose Mourinho has been in ‘secret’ talks for the last few weeks over potentially signing Bale, who has an asking price of £79million.

The Wales international has been one of Europe’s top attacking players in recent years, even if injuries have held him back in his last couple of seasons at the Bernabeu.

There’s no doubt Bale could suit United’s style of play perfectly, as well as provide them with an important upgrade in attack for next season.

Lining up alongside Sanchez in Mourinho’s starting line up next season, Bale would give the Red Devils a fearsome front four and an upgrade on inconsistent performers such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata.

Still, it remains to be seen if United will go as high as Real’s £79m asking price for Bale, with the club supposedly preferring to pay closer to £53m.