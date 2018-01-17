Manchester United transfer news round-up: Mourinho ORDERS La Liga duo, £100m striker boost, playmaker CLOSE to completing move

Here’s our round-up of today’s biggest Manchester United transfer news as developments are made on the Alexis Sanchez saga and much, much more.

Jose Mourinho clearly won’t stop at the Chilean, with a potential double raid on Real Madrid among the deals the Portuguese seemingly has in store.

Read on for the latest transfer goings-on at Old Trafford…

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are sniffing about for United goalkeeper David de Gea again – but Mourinho has a plan to deal with the Spanish giants.

The United boss is said to be prepared to demand the club give them Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane as part of any deal for De Gea.

Either this puts them off or it means United land two top class talents for losing just one – looks like a win-win scenario for the Red Devils in all honesty.

Further speculation from Don Balon suggests United may also have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has been linked as a £100million target for United, Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent times and could be a fine addition at Old Trafford.

Reports in Spain now suggest Barcelona star and fellow Argentine Lionel Messi doubt Real can complete the deal, surely handing hope that United will be among the favourites to snap him up.

Finally, Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks set to hand United a huge boost as he seems to accept a transfer to Arsenal this January.

As a result, this surely means there will be no further obstacles in completing the signing of Sanchez from the Gunners in the coming days.

Mkhitaryan was initially sceptical about a switch to the Emirates Stadium, but the out-of-favour Armenian looks to have finally given United the green light to complete this exciting swap deal.