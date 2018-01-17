Lionel Messi doubts Real Madrid can beat Manchester United to £100m signing of his SUPERSTAR team-mate

Lionel Messi is unsure over Mauro Icardi’s transfer to Real Madrid

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the Argentine

Icardi has been in fine form this season and Inter Milan are tough negotiators

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly unconvinced Real Madrid can seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker and Manchester United target Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international, valued at around £100million, has been linked with a host of top clubs after his prolific form in Serie A this season.

Icardi has recently been attracting interest from United and Real Madrid, while Chelsea were also mentioned as potential suitors earlier in the campaign.

According to Don Balon, however, Messi has some doubts over whether Real have the negotiating nous to deal with the notoriously tough Inter Milan.

The Italian giants will clearly fight hard to keep hold of the talented 24-year-old, but Madrid’s interest could wane as they also look at Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane as an alternative.

This could open the door for United, who have been linked with a number of similar strikers in recent times as they look for a possible upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

Messi rates Icardi highly from playing alongside him for Argentina, and has cause for optimism that he won’t end up at Barcelona’s fierce El Clasico rivals.