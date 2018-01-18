Chelsea fans rejoice at latest development in transfer pursuit of Premier League forward

Chelsea fans are delighted at this Andy Carroll update

The West Ham striker’s move is surely in doubt due to injury

Carroll could now face four months on the sidelines

Chelsea fans are flooding Twitter with celebratory responses to the news that rumoured transfer target Andy Carroll is facing four months out through injury.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the Blues this January in a surprise and uninspiring move by Antonio Conte, and it seems fans are now delighted that the deal now seems less likely.

The Telegraph claim Carroll’s chances of joining Chelsea have been scuppered as he faces at least four to six weeks out, and possibly as long as four months with an ankle injury.

Conte is short of quality up front at the moment as his side have struggled for goals in recent games, drawing 0-0 for three matches in a row before last night’s FA Cup tie with Championship side Norwich City.

Alvaro Morata has not been at his best since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer, while Michy Batshuayi hasn’t made the most of the limited opportunities he’s had in the first-team.

Carroll would not exactly have been an upgrade based on his recent scoring history, but there seemed some logic in Conte looking to bring in an experienced backup who provides an aerial threat and physicality up front.

Either way, it seems clear Chelsea fans did not want him and they’re now delighted at reports that the injury could hamper his chances of moving to Stamford Bridge…

Andy Carroll is injured and we can’t possibly buy him ?? pic.twitter.com/Lh0uxR19OH — Kieron (@HazardTurns) January 18, 2018

Yeaaaaassssssss, get in there https://t.co/EYfj5ma9Lp — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) January 18, 2018

Andy Carroll is injured and will be out for 4-6 weeks! Chelsea were on the brink of bidding for him! Thank God its all off now. Move not happening! We can breathe… https://t.co/y5oHC2oOhr — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) January 18, 2018

Andy Carroll injured? Chelsea fans around the world rejoice. — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) January 18, 2018

ANDY CARROLL IS INJURED! YES! this has a big chance to make the deal off the table. — MORATITA (@pamanayan_) January 18, 2018

Carroll’s latest injury just reminds us how injury prone he is. Can’t believe it took an injury for the move to be off but I’m not complaining at all. — J????? ??? (•_•) (@Samwilscute) January 18, 2018