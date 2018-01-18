Chelsea fans rejoice at latest development in transfer pursuit of Premier League forward

Chelsea fans are flooding Twitter with celebratory responses to the news that rumoured transfer target Andy Carroll is facing four months out through injury.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the Blues this January in a surprise and uninspiring move by Antonio Conte, and it seems fans are now delighted that the deal now seems less likely.

The Telegraph claim Carroll’s chances of joining Chelsea have been scuppered as he faces at least four to six weeks out, and possibly as long as four months with an ankle injury.

Conte is short of quality up front at the moment as his side have struggled for goals in recent games, drawing 0-0 for three matches in a row before last night’s FA Cup tie with Championship side Norwich City.

Andy Carroll bicycle kick goal v Crystal Palace
Andy Carroll injury could prevent Chelsea transfer

Alvaro Morata has not been at his best since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer, while Michy Batshuayi hasn’t made the most of the limited opportunities he’s had in the first-team.

Carroll would not exactly have been an upgrade based on his recent scoring history, but there seemed some logic in Conte looking to bring in an experienced backup who provides an aerial threat and physicality up front.

Either way, it seems clear Chelsea fans did not want him and they’re now delighted at reports that the injury could hamper his chances of moving to Stamford Bridge…

