Club-record Arsenal transfer ‘probably imminent’ after major development

Arsenal look closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The striker’s transfer is ‘probably imminent’, according to Bild

Aubameyang has been linked with a £53million move to Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been described as ‘probably imminent’ by Bild after his exclusion from Borussia Dortmund’s latest matchday squad.

The Gabon international has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal recently, with a big-name signing desperately needed up front as Gianluca Di Marzio claims Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United.

Aubameyang could be an ideal replacement for the Chilean, and speculation has been mounting that this exciting deal could be on the cards.

Just yesterday the Sun translated information behind a paywall from Bild that Aubameyang’s agent and father had been in London to negotiate a £53million transfer.

That would make the 28-year-old Arsenal’s most expensive signing in their history, overtaking the £46.5m BBC Sport claimed they paid for Alexandre Lacazette last summer.

Aubameyang’s arrival could also take the pressure off the Frenchman up front, as he’s struggled to adapt to English football despite impressing at previous club Lyon.

Di Marzio’s report also claims Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be close to moving to Arsenal from United, and that would reunite Aubameyang with his former Dortmund team-mate.

The pair combined well in Germany and could be a lethal partnership at the Emirates Stadium.