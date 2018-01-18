Arsene Wenger provides exciting update as he admits major Arsenal transfer ‘likely to happen’

Arsene Wenger has discussed the Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal

The Armenian playmaker now looks ‘likely’ to move to Arsenal, and Sanchez to Manchester United

However, Wenger would not put a time-frame on the completion of the deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ‘likely’ to happen, though he would not say when.

This looks a major boost for the Gunners, with the Guardian playing down any concerns over the Armenia international’s willingness to move to the Emirates Stadium, despite earlier doubts.

They quote Wenger as saying Mkhitaryan’s wage demands will not be a problem, despite his agent Mino Raiola hinting that could be a stumbling block earlier in the week.

With Arsenal potentially also set to lose Mesut Ozil as he nears the end of his contract, Mkhitaryan could be an ideal replacement in that number ten role.

While the former Borussia Dortmund man hasn’t exactly hit top form at Old Trafford, he seems more suited to the way Wenger likes his Arsenal sides to play.

Losing Sanchez to United will undoubtedly be a big blow, but it may be wise for Arsenal to cash in on the 29-year-old now instead of risking losing him on a free when his contract expires in the summer.

That, and the bonus of getting a top player like Mkhitaryan in return makes this look decent business by Arsenal in difficult circumstances.

‘The deal can happen or it cannot happen,’ Wenger said. ‘If it doesn’t happen he (Sanchez) could play on Saturday.

‘I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years, it’s likely to happen but these things are never guaranteed.’