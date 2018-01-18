Arsenal transfer target left out of club’s latest matchday squad amid talk he’s agreed contract

Arsenal may have been handed a huge transfer boost as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of Borussia Dortmund’s latest matchday squad, as noted by a Bundesliga journalist on Twitter.

Daniel Berg uploaded a video of Dortmund players heading to Berlin in preparation to take on Hertha Berlin in the German league tomorrow, and Aubameyang was not among the group.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Gabon international is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium after agreeing on the terms of a contract with the Gunners this week.

Aubameyang could be a fine signing for Arsenal to help ease the blow of losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, as Di Marzio has also reported looks set to go through.

Arsenal would need another world class attacking player to come in if that were to happen, and Aubameyang seems to fit the bill perfectly.

The 28-year-old has been a prolific scorer in his time in Germany, winning the Bundesliga top scorer prize last season with an impressive record of 31 goals in 32 games.

Arsenal fans will hope some progress can be made on Aubameyang as they will be sick of seeing their club lose top players and often not replacing them.

