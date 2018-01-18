Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 on penalties) match report, stats and reaction: Nine-man Chelsea overcome scare to book place in FA Cup fourth round

Posted by
Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 on penalties) match report, stats and reaction: Nine-man Chelsea overcome scare to book place in FA Cup fourth round

Chelsea had to rely on penalties to overcome Norwich in the FA Cup this evening, with the Blues going down to nine men in extra time as they advanced into the fourth round.

The home side opened the scoring in the 55th minute, after forward Michy Batshuayi turned home a cross in the six yard box to put the Blues ahead.

The Canaires equalised in the 94th minute, after Jamal Lewis turned home a cross to send the tie into extra time.

Conte’s side were then reduced to 10 men, after winger Pedro was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wes Hoolahan in 117th minute.

The Blues were then reduced to nine men in the 121st minute, after forward Alvaro Morata was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

The home side eventually prevailed in the shoutout, with all their players converting their penalties, as Conte’s side scraped into the next round of the competition.

Player of the Match

Norwich defender Tim Klose was excellent tonight, with the German trying his best to stop Chelsea every time they ventured forward.

The centre-back also payed a big part in the Canaries’ 94th minute equaliser, as Klose’s fantastic whipped cross was turned home to send the match into extra time.

This fans sums up the defender performance tonight pretty well

Flop of the Match

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata had a horrid time tonight, with the Blues forward being sent off ine xtra time as his side were reduced to nine men.

The Spanish international received his first booking for diving, with his second coming for dissent after he complained to the referee about his decision to book him for simulation.

This tweet is a pretty good reflection of the striker’s performance today

Player Ratings

Chelsea: Caballero 7, Zappacosta 6, Ampadu 7, Luiz 6, Azpilicueta 7, Drinkwater 6, Bakayoko 7, Kenedy 7, Pedro 5, Batshuayi 6, Willian 6 / Subs: Hazard 6, Morata 4, Willian 6, Kante 6, Christensen 6

Norwich: Gunn 6, Hanley 6, Zimmerman 7, Klose 8, Pinto 6, Reed 6, Vrancic 7, Lewis 7, Maddison 7, Oliviera 6, Murphy 7 / Subs: Hoolahan 6, Stiepermann 6, Tettey 6, Cantwell 6

Reaction

These fans certainly weren’t impressed with Chelsea’s performance this evening!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top