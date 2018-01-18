Chelsea eye raid on PL rivals, reignite interest in hope of Conte reunion

Chelsea have endured a miserable slump in front of goal in recent weeks

A new striker could be a sensible signing in January transfer window

Conte is reportedly still keen on a reunion with Fernando Llorente

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly remains keen on a reunion with Fernando Llorente, and is said to be ready to launch a fresh bid for the Tottenham man this month.

It comes amid a real slump in front of goal for the Blues, as they’ve managed to find the back of the net just once in their last four games in all competitions.

That includes 120 minutes of football against Norwich in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday night, and with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard misfiring, it could force Conte to seek other options.

According to The Independent, the Italian tactician could go for a tried and tested choice, as he seeks a reunion with Llorente having missed out on him last summer to Spurs, as per the report.

The pair of course know each other well following on from their previous stint at Juventus, while importantly it’s noted how the Spaniard was an important figure for his compatriot Morata in Turin and that same influence could be replicated at Stamford Bridge.

It’s difficult to see that move happening though in truth, as although the 32-year-old has managed to secure just two goals in 22 appearances for Tottenham so far this season, Mauricio Pochettino has a concerning lack of options and depth in that department behind Harry Kane.

As a result, particularly with the club still competing on various fronts, it would be sensible to keep Llorente, unless they have an immediate replacement in mind to ensure that Pochettino has a back-up option behind Kane still if he were to get injured or suspended.

For Conte though, ideally Morata will rediscover his goalscoring touch and end a six-game run without a goal as soon as possible, but a dip in the January transfer market could be an alternative solution.