Man Utd agree terms on record breaking £118.3m contract, on brink of marquee signing

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly edging ever closer to completing his move to join Man Utd as it’s claimed that he has agreed terms on a sensational contract.

The Chilean international has less than six months remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, which in turn has forced the Gunners to sensibly consider cashing in on him this month rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

In turn, speculation has been rife over his future, with The Sun now reporting that he’s set to make history as the highest-paid player in Britain, with a staggering £505,000-a-week contract with Man Utd being agreed.

It’s an incredible contract offer if accurate, with the report noting that it will be across four-and-a-half years, while Sanchez will cost £35m, depending on whether or not Henrikh Mkhitaryan is included in the deal and moves in the opposite direction to the Emirates.

That is a sensational amount of money, and given that he’s 29 and has had a drop off in form this season, it remains to be seen whether or not that’s a decision that United may live to regret as that’s a major investment for a player who could have left on a free in just a few months time.

Sanchez has managed just eight goals and four assists in 22 appearances so far this season, a significant drop off from his influential performances last season as the talismanic figure up front for the Gunners, while Arsenal are tipped to make key signings of their own once he has departed as they will have to fill the void left behind.

Mkhitaryan could be one of them as he has struggled at Old Trafford this season and so he should arguably welcome the opportunity of a fresh start elsewhere, while Malcom and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also specifically mentioned by the Sun too as both clubs could make exciting new additions by the end of this month.