Tottenham in transfer battle for €40m-rated Brazilian star, Man Utd face competition

Tottenham reportedly join race to sign Lucas Moura

PSG want permanent sale, report claims Spurs eyeing loan move

Brazilian international valued at €40m, hefty fee for out-of-favour star

Tottenham have reportedly entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain misfit Lucas Moura, joining Man Utd in the battle for his signature.

Following the summer signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year, the Brazilian international has been one to suffer as he’s been limited to just six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In turn, the 25-year-old will surely want to move on and secure regular football elsewhere, and it would appear that he has plenty of options.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham have joined Man Utd and Napoli as interested parties, although it’s noted that Spurs are hopeful of a loan move until the end of the season.

That’s in conflict with PSG’s desire for a permanent exit, and so it remains to be seen whether or not negotiations lead to one party giving in and agreeing to terms.

As per the Metro, Moura is valued at €40m, which raises another issue as that’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t played much football in recent times and will have to adapt to the Premier League and prove his worth.

It’s no surprise that the French giants are seeking that kind of figure though, as having splashed out €222m on Neymar, as noted by BBC Sport, while BBC also note it will cost PSG €180m to complete the signing of Mbappe, they need to balance their books with player sales too.

However, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can see off the competition to sign Moura, who could add a different attacking dynamic to the side with his speed and movement, sharing the responsibility of creating and being a threat in the final third with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son.