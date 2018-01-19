Bad news for Liverpool, Man City eye swoop for key LFC figure

Man City linked with interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can

German international will become a free agent at the end of the season

Report claims much will depend on Goretzka’s future too

Man City have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as the German international looks set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Can’s current contract is set to expire in less than six months time, and that in turn has left Liverpool at risk of losing him for nothing in the summer.

According to The Mirror, it’s claimed that if Liverpool target Leon Goretzka chooses to move to Anfield in a few months time as he is currently in the same predicament as his compatriot, then that could allow Can to secure a second stint at Bayern Munich.

However, Pep Guardiola is seemingly keen on taking him to the Etihad, which would be a smart move from the Spanish tactician given he’ll need to add competition for places in the deeper midfield holding role in particular to offer quality and depth alongside Fernandinho.

The Brazilian has already made 30 appearances so far this season, and as he prepares to turn 33 in May, there is surely a need for a long-term option in that department.

Can has established himself as a key figure in the Liverpool squad, making 40-plus appearances in all competitions in each of the three campaigns he’s spent on Merseyside to date.

His versatility has also been a major factor in becoming an important and reliable part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and so the Reds will surely have no desire to see him leave, particularly if he were to join a direct Premier League rival.

That’s the risk facing them if Man City shore up their interest while Arsenal and Juventus are also noted as possible admirers too as per the Mirror, and so the 24-year-old may not be short of options.

Nevertheless, he has to make the right choice for his own career to determine where he will develop best and win trophies, and with City building a commanding lead at the top of the table this season as they’re still on course for a quadruple, the Etihad wouldn’t be a bad place for that.