Barcelona deadline passes as €35m January deal at risk of collapsing

Barcelona have reportedly missed deadline for response on Rafinha offer

Inter made €35m bid to sign Brazilian on Tuesday

Catalan giants had until midday on Friday to provide an answer

READ MORE: Barcelona take on Real Madrid in race for £22m La Liga wonderkid, labelled ‘new Asensio’

Barcelona have splashed out a lot of money in the last two transfer windows, and it appears one sale in particular may not help balance the books this week.

As per BBC Sport, the Catalan giants spent £135.5m on Ousmane Dembele last summer after the sale of Neymar, while they parted with another £142m this month to finally snap up Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, also noted by the BBC.

That’s a lot of money going out and so it’s only smart business for any club that some comes back in the other direction too to maintain a healthy financial position.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the proposed €35m exit of Rafinha may not now happen as Inter were asked to wait until midday on Friday so that Barcelona could assess their options.

That deadline has since passed and Rafinha hasn’t been announced as a new Nerazzurri star, which would lead us to believe that the move may be at risk of not materialising at all.

It’s added that the 24-year-old already has an agreement on personal terms with the Italian giants in place, and so a deal between the two clubs is all that is seemingly standing in between him and a move to Italy.

Having struggled with injuries and forcing his way into Ernesto Valverde’s plans, it’s natural that the Brazilian ace seeks an exit from the Nou Camp for more playing time and a prominent role, but it remains to be seen whether or not this particular deal can be rescued having passed the imposed ultimatum for an answer.