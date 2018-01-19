Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their own category

Ronaldo and Messi have proved to be the kings of football in this generation, they may be the best ever. The pair has now won Fifa Men’s Player of the Year Award five times each. They have been running the show for over 10 years now. The argument that always tops soccer fanatic mouths is who the best between the two players is. As an Australian online casino gambler, I would go with the statistics which say they are both great players.

The duo has been dominating the football world for over a decade now since 2008. Lionel Messi was the winner of Fifa Men’s Player of the Year Award in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Meanwhile, the Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo scooped the award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The battle lines are already drawn for the 2017/2018 sixth award. Lionel Messi has started the 2017/2018 season in a superb way for both his country and club. The Catalan forward has already scored 15 goals in 14 appearances. Recently, he made headlines for helping his country Argentina to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia. It was a must-win World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador. Messi emerged to be best man on the pitch that night by netting a hat-trick for Argentina.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's season started on a very bad note. The Real Madrid's player was sent off against Barcelona in their victorious Spanish Super Cup for pushing the referee and served a five-match ban. This season he has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for his club.

The only real threat to Messi and Ronaldo is the Brazilian and PSG superstar Neymar who was one of the finalists for the award for the second year in a row. After a world breaking transfer from Barcelona to PSG, Neymar is already making a statement.