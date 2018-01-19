Derby vs Bristol City Live Streaming, Team News and Match Preview

Friday night Championship football is back as high flying Derby County take on Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium (KO 19:45).

The Rams are looking primed for a long awaited return to the Premier League as they sit in second place in the table, however the arrival of Bristol City could prove a difficult encounter.

The Rams are sitting second in the league, ten points behind leaders Wolves, after a run of eight league games without defeat. Gary Rowett has finally found a winning formula striking the perfect balance between attack and defence and as things stand they’re the form team in the league.

Derby fans were also given a boost as their manager also signed a long term contract last week, so it looks like a long term plan is in place with the right man at the helm. For the moment at least!

With Matej Vydra up top they’re scoring goals aplenty, the Czech striker has 15 Championship goals to his name so far this season and is 4/1 to open the scoring against the Robins. At the other end of the pitch they’re keeping things tight.

They have the second best defence in the league and haven’t conceded more than one goal in a league game since the start of November, resilient.

Bristol City meanwhile are heading the opposite way.

After surprising the league with their blistering start they’ve lost three league games on the bounce and have slipped down to fifth in the league, five points off the automatic playoff places and a loss here tonight could prove to be a damaging blow to their playoff credentials.

The Robins face Man City on Tuesday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, arguably the biggest game in the club’s history, so it would be no surprise to see Lee Johnson rest a number of key players for their trip to Pride Park. After all a place at Wembley is at stake.

In the reverse fixture Bristol City hammered Derby 4-1 at Ashton Gate, but I can’t see that happening again on Friday. Derby have been relentless at home of late, and many will say they’re playing Bristol City at the right time.

Almost a third of Derby’s home games this season have finished 2-0 to the Rams, it’s 10/1 for that same scoreline. Vydra to score anytime looks a banker at 7/4, but in all honesty the evens on Derby to win tonight looks like being one of the bets of the weekend.

Get on the Rams.

