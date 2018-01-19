Great news for Chelsea: Target gives move green light, €60m double swoop touted

Chelsea reportedly edging closer to sealing deal for Dzeko, Emerson Palmieri

Report claims that the pair could cost €60m in total in double swoop

Dzeko is said to have already agreed on a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have reportedly received a major boost as it’s claimed that Roma striker Edin Dzeko has given the go-ahead to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte has seen his side struggle for goals in recent weeks, scoring just once in their last four outings in all competitions.

That included 120 minutes of football against Norwich City in an FA Cup replay, and so it’s evident that the likes of Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard aren’t stepping up currently, while Michy Batshuayi still isn’t getting the regular opportunities that he craves.

According to Sky Sport Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea could be edging closer to identifying a solution, as Dzeko has reportedly said yes to a move to join the Blues.

Further, it’s noted that it could take €60m for Chelsea to prise both Dzeko and teammate Emerson Palmieri away from the Stadio Olimpico with the latter solving another issue at left-back, while the possibility of seeing Batshuayi move in the opposite direction hasn’t been ruled out either.

Dzeko had quite the season last year, scoring 39 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

He bagged 29 in 37 Serie A games to win the Capocannoniere award for top scorer, while he’s got 12 in 26 so far this season as he has proven again that he is a top-class forward.

It would be a sensible signing from a Chelsea perspective as he offers more physicality and an aerial threat to go along with his technical quality and finishing, which could lessen the burden and pressure on Morata to deliver and help Chelsea continue to push on in search of silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Bosnian international will have fond memories of his previous stint in England, having won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Man City. Now it remains to be seen whether or not he’s given the opportunity to have another crack at the English top flight.

Chelsea have been linked with some questionable transfer moves this week including for Peter Crouch and Andy Carroll, as noted by The Telegraph, but Dzeko, 31, would certainly be the standard of player that could excite supporters in terms of what he can add to the team.