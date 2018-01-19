Huge Jose Mourinho U-turn, Man Utd could change transfer plans

Man Utd have long been linked with moving to sign a new left-back

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has singled out left-back Luke Shaw for praise having broken back into his starting line-up in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has started the last four Premier League games, as well as outings in the cup competitions, as he has seemingly started the process of making the left-back position his own.

It wasn’t so long ago that the Red Devils were being linked with making a move in the transfer market, with the Daily Mail noting that Juventus star Alex Sandro was targeted as a possible solution, while Danny Rose has been a long-term target, as per the Metro.

However, it looks as though Mourinho is ready to place his faith in Shaw moving forward as the England international has finally put his fitness issues behind him, has put a run of games together and importantly, has impressed to earn the faith of his manager.

“I’m really happy. You like the transfer market and I can say in this moment, I don’t see many left-backs better than Luke Shaw,” Mourinho told the media, as noted by the club’s official site.

What a difference 12 months makes, as BT Sport noted how last April, Mourinho was questioning Shaw’s attitude as his future at Old Trafford looked bleak.

However, having finally earned an extended run of games in the team to build his confidence and fitness, it looks as though Man Utd will no longer look to splash out on a left-back this month.

Shaw has forced his way back up the pecking order above short-term fix Ashley Young, and coupled with the comments above, provided he can maintain his current level, things look a lot brighter for the former Southampton man.