Real Madrid to land major summer signing, Sergio Ramos knows who it is

Real Madrid could finally end transfer saga involving David De Gea

Reports claims Spanish goalkeeper could be Bernabeu bound

Ramos has told Madrid dressing room to expect major summer signing

SEE MORE: Agent of £70million-rated Liverpool star meets with Real Madrid amid transfer links

There’s bad news for Man Utd from Spain, as reports claim that Real Madrid are finally set to sign goalkeeper David De Gea this summer.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, although he has remained in Manchester and established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe with his form for the Red Devils.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Sergio Ramos knows that the Spanish giants are set to make a major signing this summer, and the player in question is said to be De Gea.

Ramos could be on to a winner with this call, why not take your chance to win big too with the Best Online Casino in Mr Bet and see if you get lucky!

Despite his impressive trophy haul while with Los Blancos, there has always been a sense that Keylor Navas hasn’t had the entire confidence of the club.

This move would certainly address that problem, but United surely have no desire to see one of their best and most influential players leave, as it would create a real problem at Old Trafford as to who could step in and fill those very big shoes left behind by De Gea.

Based on this report, they’ll have to as Ramos has told some of the Madrid squad that they’re preparing to welcome De Gea in the summer.

On a positive note for Man Utd, they’ll be in a strong position to demand a hefty transfer fee, but in an ideal world they don’t want to be selling their best players and so they’ll undoubtedly try to convince De Gea to commit his long-term future to them with a view of actually remaining as a Man Utd player for years to come.

If football transfer betting isn’t your thing, have a flutter with the Best Online Video Slots and count your winnings while safely watching the transfer window unfold!