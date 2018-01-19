Video: Sky Sports pundit convinced Chelsea should raid Arsenal for ideal signing

Paul Merson has been talking on the Sky Sports Debate Show, and he believes he has the answer to Chelsea’s current problem.

With summer signing Alvaro Morata and influential ace Eden Hazard misfiring, amongst others, the Blues have now scored just one goal in their last four games in all competitions.

Antonio Conte knows that’s a problem, and in turn that has led to speculation linking Chelsea with a move for a new striker in the January transfer window.

As per The Telegraph, West Ham United’s Andy Carroll and Premier League stalwart Peter Crouch are the two names that have been put forward as possible options, but Merson believes that Chelsea should be looking at Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman could be on his way out of the Emirates this month, with The Independent suggesting he could move to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, with Chelsea seemingly looking for a target man who can add physicality, an aerial threat and a different option off the bench, they should be focusing their attention on Giroud according to Merson, as seen in the video below.

It’s hard to disagree with him on this one, as Giroud does seemingly tick all the boxes for what Conte is looking for.

However, with Wenger ultimately conceding on Thursday that Alexis Sanchez is set to join Man Utd, as per BBC Sport, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be willing to give the green light to another one of his key players leaving for another Premier League rival.

The veteran tactician has already sold Theo Walcott this month to Everton, and so he’s going to have to be careful not to overdo it with sales, especially with players like Giroud offering something that few others can which is why Chelsea appear to be struggling to find an answer, as per the reports above.