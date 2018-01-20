Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace player ratings, stats and reaction: Nacho Monreal steals the show as Gunners close gap on rivals Spurs

Arsenal played Crystal Palace at Emirates in the Premier League this afternoon

Monreal bagged a goal and two assists to set Gunners on their way

Goals from Koscielny and Lacazette wrapped up impressive win for north London side

Arsenal had Nacho Monreal to thank this afternoon, as the Spaniard bagged a goal and two assists in the Gunners’ 4-1 win over London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The home side opened the scoring in the sixth minute, after a corner to the back post was headed in by Monreal to give Arsenal the perfect start to the match.

The north Londoners then doubled the scoring just four minutes later, as Nigerian international Alex Iwobi fired home as Arsene Wenger’s side took firm control of the match.

Arsenal then found themselves leading 3-0 in the 13th minute, after a corner was scrambled home by Laurent Koscielny.

Alexandre Lacazette then found himself on the scoresheet, as the striker fired a powerful effort past Wayne Hennessey after being put through by a beautiful back heel from Mesut Ozil as the Gunners added a fourth.

The Eagles then found a consolation in the 78th minute, after midfielder Luka Milivojevic fired home from a corner to deny the Gunners of a clean sheet

The result now means that Arsenal are now only two points behind their bitter rivals Spurs in the race for Champions League football.

Player of the Match

There’s only one contender for this award today….

Arsenal ace Monreal was the difference maker today, as the former Malaga star directly contributed to three goals for the home side as they ran riot against the Eagles.

Monreal’s vision and ability to not only score, but also create, in the match was apparent, and the defender is fully deserving of the man of the match award.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance this afternoon

Monreal going off. "My work here is done." He's only played 33 minutes but must still get MotM. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 20, 2018

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows that Arsenal have more to their game than just trying to pass it in!

27 – Since the start of last season, Arsenal have scored 27 headed goals in the Premier League, more than any other team. Nut. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2018

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Cech 7, Bellerin 6, Koscielny 7, Mustafi 6, Monreal 9, Wilshere 7, Elneny 6, Xhaka 7, Iwobi 7, Lacazette 7, Ozil 7 / Subs: Nelson 6, Kolasinac 6, Maitland-Miles 6

Crystal Palace: Hennessey 6, Fosu-Mensah 6, Kelly 6, Tomkins 7, Van Aanholt 6, McArthur 6, Cabaye 6, Milivojevic 7, Zaha 6, Benteke 6, Sako 6 / Subs: Reidewald 6

Reaction

Arsenal fans feel that they certainly weren’t missing a certain Alexis Sanchez this afternoon

22mins: Arsenal 4-0 Crystal Palace Sanchez who? — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) January 20, 2018

Arsenal should probably sell Alexis Sanchez more often — James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 20, 2018

Sanchez gone and Arsenal scoring 3 goals in 13 minutes??? — Khabazela. (@KhutsoM_) January 20, 2018

WHO NEEDS SANCHEZ — Josh Millington (@joshmill96) January 20, 2018