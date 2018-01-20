CL giants confident of luring vital figure away from Manchester City with ‘spectacular’ offer

PSG are reportedly confident of appointing Pep Guardiola as manager

The Manchester City boss is only in his second season in charge in England

PSG will make Guardiola a ‘spectacular’ offer to move to the French capital

Champions League giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident of luring Pep Guardiola away from Manchester City to eventually become their manager.

The Spanish tactician is only into his second season in charge at the Etihad Stadium, but the Daily Mirror claim PSG are lining up a ‘spectacular’ offer to convince him to move to the French capital.

Guardiola has long been regarded as one of the best managers in the world from hugely successful spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich prior to moving to City.

The Sky Blues now lead the Premier League by 12 points and look champions in the making after some truly sensational form under Guardiola this season.

The 46-year-old is unsurprisingly now a priority for the hugely ambitious PSG, who forked out an incredible £200million to sign Neymar from Barcelona this summer, according to BBC Sport.

After such a dream signing on the pitch, it would make sense for PSG to go for a marquee appointment in the managerial dug-out, and there are few bigger than Guardiola.

Unai Emery didn’t exactly impress last season as his side finished second to Monaco in Ligue 1, and while they’re vastly improved this season, there’s no doubt Guardiola would be seen as a significant upgrade.