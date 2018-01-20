Video: Manchester United fans ecstatic with this superb link-up play from Martial and Lukaku for opener

Anthony Martial broke the deadlock for Manchester United against a stubborn Burnley side on the 54th minute.

Martial earned plenty of plaudits from Man United fans as his goal took him into double-figures in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman has been in fine form of recent for Manchester United and established himself as talisman for the Red Devils.

Anthony Martial put Manchester United ahead on the 54th minute against Burnley after the Red Devils had struggled to break the deadlock for almost an hour at Turf Moor.

Further, Romelu Lukaku provided the assist for the Frenchman and was praised by many for his link-up play.

The Belgian now has 28 assists in the Premier League since 2013/14, more than any other striker in the league.

In the lead up to the goal Lukaku effectively used his pace on the right channel before turning to play the ball into the path of Martial.

Martial finished the fine move in a typically cool fashion as he opened up his body to bend in a superb effort from just inside the box which rebounded off the inside of the bar.

The goal can be seen below as-well as the plaudits from plenty of Man United fans who took to social media to applaud both Marital and Lukaku.

Goal: Martial finishes off a counter attack but huge credit to Lukaku. pic.twitter.com/jnHiOQ6pXx — Ajayi Ayodeji (@ayoayodeji77) January 20, 2018

Lukaku was fantastic in that goal, and an awesome finish from Martial, who I think is definitely the best finisher at United. ????????? — Seb Williams (@sebwilliams1981) January 20, 2018

Fabulous team goal from Lukaku & Martial. If that was Hazard the commentators would be in raptures. #BURMUN — Gemma McNealy (@gemma_mcnealy) January 20, 2018