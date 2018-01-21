£60m Arsenal midfield target is better than Neymar according to club president as Gunners eye Sanchez replacement

A key Arsenal target has been on the receiving end of some huge compliments after comments from his club’s president.

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has been a longterm target for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger and has been valued at £60m.

Fakir could be a perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez who looks set to complete a move to rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal target Nabil Fekir has been touted as more talented than Neymar by his club president.

Fekir has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal. Just two months ago the Daily Mail reported that Arsenal were eyeing a £60m deal for the playmaker who would be seen as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

A report from CalcioMercato has suggested that Arsenal alongside Manchester City and Barcelona are all interested in acquiring the services of Fekir who has been setting alight Ligue 1 this season.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas stated, “I prefer Nabil to Neymar” although he went on to joke, “Do not put that in the title because Neymar will want to prove the opposite on Sunday against us! Nabil is our little Neymar.” (Comments as per CalcioMercato)

Fekir certainly could be seen as repayment for Alexis Sanchez who looks set for Manchester United with the Mirror reporting that the Chilean had arrived at Manchester United’s training ground ahead of a medical today.

The Daily Mail have reported that Sanchez will earn and astonishing £450,000-a-week over a four-and-a-half deal while playing for the Red Devils.