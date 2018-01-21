‘A rich man’s Stoke’ – Sky Sports guest blasts Man Utd over key Mourinho factor

Holt slams Man Utd’s style of play in guest slot on Sunday Supplement

Mourinho blamed for approach in certain games and across the season

Panel in agreement that it could lead to issues moving forward

The Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt has taken a massive dig at Man Utd, as he has slammed their style of play this season under Jose Mourinho.

United have faced fair criticism at times this season, as they have clearly adopted a more defensive approach in big games against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea away from home.

In his defence, Mourinho has come away with decent results in certain situations playing that style, but ultimately for a club with the history and culture of Man Utd, more is expected from them in terms of playing a more expansive and attacking style of football, as seen under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Holt pulled no punches as he appeared on the Sunday Supplement, as he’s evidently not been left impressed with the way in which Mourinho and United have gone about their campaign.

“I actually think United fans deserve better,” he told Sky Sports. “They are a rich man’s Stoke at the moment. Yes, they’re doing well, they’re in second, but there’s a lack of ambition in their playing style.

“They don’t show ambition in the biggest games, because Mourinho hasn’t got the confidence in his players.”

The Daily Express’ Matt Dunn was also in the studio, and he raised long-term concerns at Old Trafford as he believes that Man Utd must play better football and impose themselves on games more in the future.

As per The Telegraph, Alexis Sanchez is edging ever closer to a move to join the Red Devils, and so with another top attacking talent at his disposal, Mourinho will have to find a way to best utilise the options in the squad.

The Chilean international brings intensity, a creative spark and goals to the side, and couple that with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, Mourinho has more than enough attacking quality there to take more risks and silence the critics.

Given his side are second in the Premier League and still chasing FA Cup and Champions League glory, the opposing argument could be made to suggest that they’re doing pretty well as they are. However, history should play a part, and the changing of the culture at Old Trafford could be more damaging in the long run than it seems.