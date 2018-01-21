Arsenal to launch club-record second bid for £55m target, Wenger eyes next signing too

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gunners will have to splash out on one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers

Report adds that Jonny Evans could then be targeted immediately after

Arsenal are dominating headlines in the transfer window, and reports claim they could edge closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As noted by Sky Sports, Man Utd playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could undergo his medical with the Gunners in the next 48 hours, while Alexis Sanchez will move in the opposite direction to go to Old Trafford.

While that’s an exciting bit of business in itself as with Sanchez set to see his current Arsenal contract expire in the summer, the north London giants are offloading him while they have the chance to get a good deal this month and could add a top-class creative star in Mkhitaryan.

Now, it’s claimed that the ex-Borussia Dortmund star could be reuniting with a former teammate, as The Express report that Arsenal will step up their attempt to sign Aubameyang by launching a second bid for the 28-year-old, with a bid as high as a staggering £55m potentially needed to prise him away after an initial offer of £45m was rebuffed.

That would be a new club-record transfer fee, as BBC Sport note that Alexandre Lacazette cost the Gunners £46.5m last summer, which could rise to £52.6m with bonuses, but the touted fee for Aubameyang would still be higher either way.

That does seem like a lot of money, but when looking at Aubameyang’s scoring record in Germany, it’s easy to see why it is that high as he has established himself as one of the prolific strikers in Europe.

With 141 goals in 212 appearances, including 40 in 46 last season which was his most prolific campaign to date, Aubameyang would be a stunning addition to the squad at the Emirates, and based on this report, it’s suggested that it might not be too far away from becoming a reality.

If that wasn’t enough for Arsenal fans to be excited about, the Express also note that Arsene Wenger could switch his focus to West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans if a deal is done, strengthening at the other end of the pitch to ensure there is balance in the side.

An attacking quartet of Mesut Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette and Aubameyang coupled with defensive solidity at the back could turn Arsenal into serious players with life after Sanchez potentially looking very good for the Gunners faithful.