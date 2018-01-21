Done deal: Chelsea agree deal to bring £20m Brazilian to Stamford Bridge and aren’t finished as they eye €60m double-swoop

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to bring a talented Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has stated that a deal in principle to bring Emerson Palmieri from Roma to Chelsea has been agreed.

Chelsea will now pursue a double-swoop from Roma as they also eye Eden Dzeko.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has stated that principles have been agreed between Chelsea and and Emerson Palmieri who the Daily Mail suggest could cost the Blues £20m.

Chelsea and Roma have reached an agreement on principles on Emerson Palmieri. Now up to see the whole deal including Dzeko — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 21, 2018

Palmeri also suggested that Chelsea and Antonio Conte will now pursue a sensational double-swoop for both Emerson and Dzeko.

Fabrizio Romano had suggested earlier today that a double-swoop for both Emerson and Dzeko could cost Chelsea a colossal €60m in total and Italian outlet CalcioMercato have confirmed that the Blues will not look to bring both of the Roma stars to Stamford Bridge.

#Chelsea and #Roma are in talks for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri. The players have accepted Chelsea and they’re waiting.

First bid: €50M for both, rejected. Roma asked €50M + €10 M add ons.

Next week #Chelsea and Roma will try to find final agreement. ???#CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2018

Roma have been in fine form this season and both Emerson and Dzeko have been influential in spearheading a surprise title charge for the Italian side.

Emerson himself will be an unknown quantity to the Premier League but is likely to slot into the left-wingback position if he arrives at Chelsea. On the other hand, Dzeko possesses plenty of Premier League experience having been part of the Manchester City squad that clinched the league title in 2012.