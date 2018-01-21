“He’s awful” – Tottenham fans slam £42m superstar after “nightmare” performance against Southampton

Tottenham fans slammed a key star after his performance during a draw with Southampton.

Davinson Sanchez was on the end of some hash criticism after registering an own goal.

The defender turned a cross into his own net with Tottenham needing a Harry Kane equaliser to rescue a point.

Davidson Sanchez received a flurry of criticism from Tottenham fans after a disappointing performance against Southampton.

Tottenham were held to a point by Southampton and Sanchez gave the South-coast side the lead on the 15th minute when he turned in a relatively low-threat cross from Ryan Bertrand into his own net.

Harry Kane registered his 99th Premier League goal just three minute later for Spurs but the England striker squandered a chance to seal Tottenham the three points when he missed a glorious chance to score his 100th Premier league goal in the final few minutes.

Sanchez did redeem himself to an extent on the 89th minute when he produced a superb block to prevent Southampton from taking all three points. However, Spurs fans could not overlook his mistake in the first-half as they took to social media to aim a flurry of abuse at the defender.

Sanchez arrived from Ajax in the summer for a fee £42m and has impressed up until today’s disappointing performance. (Fee per the Guardian)

Davinson Sanchez is one of the worst, top flight footballers Iv seen for a long time…#SouTot — Ste Smith (@stevennbsmith) January 21, 2018

Davinson Sanchez having a nightmare #THFC — Spursleif (@spursleif) January 21, 2018

Davinson Sánchez is having a shocker so far – not just the own goal but a few silly turnovers in possession already. Let’s hope it turns around before too long #SOUTOT #COYS — Nikolai Pajarillo (@nikopajarillo) January 21, 2018

This Davinson Sanchez guy has been costing Spurs lots of goals since he signed. Red card after red card, own goal after own goal ??? — Pacey Salah (@Godwinla1) January 21, 2018

Don’t rate Davinson Sanchez. Do not get the hype — Dan (@DanLikesMerch) January 21, 2018

DAVINSON SANCHEZ of Spurs…..very very average — Steven Firth (@stevenfirthuk) January 21, 2018