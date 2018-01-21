“He’s awful” – Tottenham fans slam £42m superstar after “nightmare” performance against Southampton

Davidson Sanchez received a flurry of criticism from Tottenham fans after a disappointing performance against Southampton.

Tottenham were held to a point by Southampton and Sanchez gave the South-coast side the lead on the 15th minute when he turned in a relatively low-threat cross from Ryan Bertrand into his own net.

Harry Kane registered his 99th Premier League goal just three minute later for Spurs but the England striker squandered a chance to seal Tottenham the three points when he missed a glorious chance to score his 100th Premier league goal in the final few minutes.

Sanchez did redeem himself to an extent on the 89th minute when he produced a superb block to prevent Southampton from taking all three points. However, Spurs fans could not overlook his mistake in the first-half as they took to social media to aim a flurry of abuse at the defender.

Sanchez arrived from Ajax in the summer for a fee £42m and has impressed up until today’s disappointing performance. (Fee per the Guardian)

 

