Man Utd transfer round-up: Sanchez has MEDICAL, odds SLASHED on PL signing plus £88m-rated star linked

Man Utd are on the verge of signing Alexis Sanchez, but the Chilean international isn’t the only name being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

As seen in the image below, the Arsenal star arrived at Carrington on Sunday afternoon to undergo his medical as he looks set to complete his move with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to join the Gunners in a swap deal.

Alexis Sanchez at Carrington earlier this afternoon (via Eamonn & James Clarke and Zenpix) #mufc pic.twitter.com/vlOjr4SW9L — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 21, 2018

While it now seems as though it’s a matter of time before Sanchez is officially unveiled as a United player, The Daily Star report that bookmaker Betfair have slashed the odds on United signing Jamie Vardy.

The Leicester City striker has scored 51 goals in 112 appearances in the last three seasons for the Foxes, helping them win the Premier League title the season before last.

Although Sanchez can be deployed up front, there is still a lack of depth behind Romelu Lukaku in terms of out-and-out strikers at Man Utd, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggling with fitness and injury.

In turn, perhaps a move for Vardy, 31, who can come in and make an immediate impact for Jose Mourinho with his pace, movement, work ethic and eye for goal, wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Meanwhile, the Metro note that Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a clear path to leave Real Madrid this summer, with United and Paris Saint-Germain touted as his most likely destinations.

It’s claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez would allow him to leave for around £88m.

However, it has to be argued that as the Portuguese superstar prepares to turn 33 next month, coupled with the signing of Sanchez, it’s questionable as to whether there is still a place for him at Old Trafford regardless of the special relationship between the two parties following his previous stint at the club.