Photos: Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis spotted in Germany to finalise Aubameyang deal

Reports in Germany claim that Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is in Dortmund to try and secure a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Bild, with their report accompanied by images of Gazidis as seen below, it’s claimed that the Gunners chief has travelled to Germany in an attempt to get the deal over the line.

Head scout Sven Mislintat and legal expert Huss Fahmy are also said to be there, as per the report, which would suggest that Arsenal have taken the trip very seriously in their bid to prise the prolific forward away from the Bundesliga giants.

Ivan Gazidis and Sven Mislintat gone to Dortmund to capture Aubameyang according to Bild who also took this picture! pic.twitter.com/oj5qk5SLeM — Lets Talk Arsenal™ ? ?? (@ltarsenal) January 21, 2018

Ivan Gazidis and Huss Fahmy have arrived in Germany to finalise the transfer of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Arsenal. Exclusive photos from @BILD. https://t.co/1xLxf1WjPl — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 21, 2018

Aubameyang’s silver Porsche also appears on the pictures. pic.twitter.com/YLxKa8Mr70 — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) January 21, 2018

As noted in the tweet below from Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aubameyang has reportedly already agreed on personal terms, although whether or not Arsenal are set to pay his €60m price-tag remains to be seen.

#Aubameyang has now total agreement with Arsenal for his contract until 2021. Salary: €10M/season.

Arsenal have started official talks with Borussia Dortmund to reach an agreement… but BVB are going to ask €60M to sell Auba. Let’s see ? #transfers #AFC #BVB #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2018

Either way, this development will undoubtedly excite the Gunners faithful, as it would suggest that things are progressing for Arsenal in their pursuit of the 28-year-old to make him their marquee signing this month.

Aubameyang has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for Dortmund, bagging 40 in 46 outings last season to register his most prolific campaign yet.

Coupled with the potential signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as per Sky Sports, a former teammate at Dortmund, Arsenal could be set for key moves to replace Alexis Sanchez who is heading in the opposite direction to join Man Utd, as noted in the report.

Pairing the creativity and finishing between that pair, coupled with Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette helping to form a devastating attacking quartet, Arsenal will now undoubtedly hope to get deals over the line for the duo to strengthen Arsene Wenger’s squad.

It remains to be seen whether or not this reported trip to Germany helps that materialise as far as Aubameyang is concerned.