Real Madrid prepare stunning £200m bid for PL star to set new transfer record

Tottenham brace themselves for £200m Real Madrid bid for Harry Kane

Los Blancos have an issue to fix up front amid dismal season

Spurs will surely have no desire to sell their most prized asset

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a fundamental piece of Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but Real Madrid are reportedly set to test the club’s resolve.

The 24-year-old has scored 127 goals in 193 appearances for Spurs, proving his class at a high level in the last four seasons in particular as he bagged 35 in 38 outings last year to register his most prolific campaign yet.

Frustratingly for Tottenham, that hasn’t translated into major trophies yet, but they are certainly making progress under Pochettino, as they have been up at the top of the Premier League table over the last two seasons while this year it looks as though it will be a battle for a top-four finish.

Things could get complicated for them though, as The Times report that Real Madrid are ready to spend £200m on the England international, setting a new transfer record in the process.

The Spanish giants are in trouble this season as they’re currently in fifth place in the La Liga table and haven’t convinced in the Champions League, finishing second in their group behind Tottenham.

With ongoing injury concerns with Gareth Bale who has missed a lot of football in recent years, coupled with Karim Benzema’s inability to score consistently, with just five goals in 20 games this season, and Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 next month, the Spanish giants have long-term issues to be addressed.

At 24, with such obvious talent and further room for development, Kane would arguably be an ideal signing to offer long-term hope at the Bernabeu, but the report notes that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has zero interest in allowing Kane to leave.

Unsurprisingly, the intention is to go forward with Pochettino and the current group of players for as long as possible, and Spurs are willing to make financial sacrifices to do so with The Times noting that Kane could be offered almost £200,000-a-week to convince him to stay.

However, having won three Champions League titles in the last four years, Madrid’s ability to offer him a chance to win major honours on a regular basis could arguably be the factor that tips the situation in their favour.

It seems they can offer Kane something Tottenham can’t, although in contrast, establishing himself as a club hero in north London and leading the way at their new stadium next season could also be a significant factor in his potential decision.