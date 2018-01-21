Tottenham 1-1 Southampton player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane rescues point for disappointing Spurs

Southampton took the lead on the 15th minute through a Davinson Sanchez own goal as the Tottenham defender steered a ball into his own net.

Harry Kane equalised on the 18th minute as he latched onto the end of a corner to score his 99th Premier League goal.

Both sides had chances to seal a win in the final few monies but failed to convert

READ ALSO: “Come to Spurs” – Tottenham target wanted by fans after the £13m star tweets frustration at current Premier League club

Tottenham were held to a point by Southampton despite Harry Kane registering his 99th Premier League goal.

Tottenham now sit two points adrift from Liverpool who could extend their lead from fourth spot to five points if they pick up a win tomorrow evening.

Southampton were gifted an early lead on the 15th minute as Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez turned a low cross into his own net.

The lead only lasted for three minutes as Harry Kane scored on the 18th minute with the England striker now just one goal adrift of the 1oo club for goals scored in the Premier League.

Kane however had a glorious chance in the final few minutes to not only register his 100th Premier League goal but to also seal the three points for Spurs. The striker surprisingly dragged his effort wide despite his reputation as a clinical finisher as Tottenham had to settle for a point.

Man of the match

Dusan Tadic was a threat throughout and started the move that lead to Southampton’s opener as he played a ball through to left-back Ryan Bertrand. Tadic caused problems all afternoon as he drifted inside on numerous occasion from the left-flank.

Flop of the match

Davinson Sanchez has established himself as a key member of the Tottenham defense since signing from Ajax in the summer.

However, Sanchez had a dismal afternoon. Not only did the centre-half turn a relatively low-threat cross into his own net but he also struggled against the Southampton attack all afternoon with the Saints almost sealing the three points through numerous chances late on in the game. Although, Sanchez did redeem himself to an extent with a superb block on the 89th minute.

Stat of the match

9 – Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last five starts in the Premier League, with all nine coming from inside the box. Poacher. pic.twitter.com/zDZFiJ23Zu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2018

Player ratings

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Cedric 7, Stephens 6, Hoedt 7, Bertrand 7, Lemina 6, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Tadic 8, Hojbjerg 5, Gabbiadini 6.

Subs: Davis 6, Boufal 6, Obafemi 7.

Tottenham: Vorm 5, Aurier 5, Sanchez 5, Vertonghen 6, Davies 6, Dier 5, Dembele 6, Sissoko 5, Son 5, Alli 6, Kane 6.

Subs: Trippier 5, Wanyama 5, Lamela 5.

Reaction

Spurs fans were left frustrated by Kane’s late miss…

That is a piss poor point! All I can think about is that Kane miss at the end! You would put your mortgage on him scoring that! ?????? #THFC — John Hall (@JohnHall1985) January 21, 2018

What a chance for Kane. What a miss for Kane. — Sean (@doyle_sean) January 21, 2018

Kane what a miss shocking — triple m (@MAINMANMALlK) January 21, 2018