Alexis Sanchez takes swipe at Arsenal legend after completing Manchester United transfer

Alexis Sanchez has sent a message to Arsenal fans via his official Instagram page to thank them for his time at the club after completing his transfer to Manchester United.
The Chile international’s signing was announced this evening, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan also moving in the opposite direction to join the Gunners.
However, while Sanchez was keen to express his love for Arsenal’s supporters, he also appeared to hit out at former player Martin Keown for his comments in the press recently.
While the 29-year-old did not name Keown specifically, it seems fairly obvious who he would have been talking about given that the Daily Mail columnist called him ‘the biggest mercenary in football’ just a few days ago.
This incredible attack from the Arsenal legend was due to his belief that Sanchez had chosen United simply for the money, expressing his opinion that a move to Manchester City would have been better for him from a footballing perspective.
Unsurprisingly, Sanchez was not too happy with that, and seemingly sent a little message to Keown over his words as well in his Instagram message.
Quiero agradecer al Staff Técnico, al equipo médico, a todos los compañeros con los que compartí muchas cosas lindas para el club y en especial a todas esas personas que no se ven en las portadas, pero que sin ellos nada seria posible, que son los que te preparan la comida y te cuidan día día, los que nos mantienen los zapatos limpios y campos de fútbol en las mejores condiciones para entrenar. Mil gracias a Ustedes por ayudarnos a mejorar cada día. Gracias por tanto cariño ?. Hay personas (ex jugadores del club) que han hablado sin conocimiento de lo que ocurre en la interna y causan daño. Debo decir que siempre me entregué al 100%, hasta el último día, en que le pedí al Mister estar con el equipo, por que quería ser un aporte. Recuerdo hoy, una conversación que tuve con Henry, un histórico de Arsenal, que cambió de club, por la misma razón que hoy me toca a mi. Gracias por todo Gunners ! I want to say thanks to the Technical Staff, to the medical team and all teammates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers, but without them nothing would be possible, which are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions. Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much ?. There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution. I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn. Thanks for everything Gunners! All we achieved and the good moments that I gave to the club, I want to dedicate it to the fans, they are the most important. Thanks for every time you sing Alexis Sanchez Baby
‘I want to say thanks to the Technical Staff, to the medical team and all teammates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers,’ Sanchez said.
‘Without them nothing would be possible, which are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions. Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much.
‘There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution.’
