Henrikh Mkhitaryan names the player who made him fall in love with Arsenal after completing Man Utd transfer

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed his long-standing love for Arsenal

The Armenia international has just joined from rivals Manchester United

Mkhitaryan has long admired Arsenal’s style of play and Thierry Henry in particular

Arsenal’s new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan has explained how he ended up supporting the club in his youth despite only just joining from rivals Manchester United.

It turns out the Armenia international has long admired the style of football played by Arsenal and by manager Arsene Wenger, dating back to the time the legendary Thierry Henry was on their books.

The French forward is regarded as perhaps the greatest player in Arsenal’s history, and Mkhitaryan has all but admitted that watching him made him an Arsenal fan.

‘I always loved the way that Arsenal played and the way that Arsene Wenger has managed the team,’ the 29-year-old told Arsenal.com

‘There have been a lot of young players, he’s managed them and they’ve done very well.

‘Of course I was in love with the game of Thierry Henry. I loved the way he played – and maybe that was the reason to support Arsenal.’

While Gooners will be reeling from losing star attacker Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this January, it will be reassuring for them to hear Mkhitaryan has such a strong connection with their club.

Replacing Sanchez will certainly not be easy, but in Mkhitaryan they’ve landed a proven, top class playmaker who seems ideally suited to their style of play.

And on top of that, his love for the club could mean he ends up being a more loyal servant than Sanchez proved to be as he left them for a major rival in the middle of the season.